Nippon India FlexiCap Fund on successfully completing its NFO has collected ₹2860 crores, becoming one of the largest NFOs in the recent times. Over 2,50,000 investors spread across 2,398 cities have invested in the NFO through both digital and offline mode, the company said.

SIP applications for the NFO has exceeded the 53K mark, reflecting long-term commitment of many investors and distributors for the product.

The fund is an open ended dynamic equity scheme investing across large cap, mid cap, small cap stocks. It is well positioned to increase allocation to Large Caps during uncertainties and also take advantage of the growth potential of mid and small caps during market uptrends.

Sundeep Sikka, ED and CEO, Nippon India Mutual Fund said, “We are truly humbled by the trust shown by more than 2.52 lakh investors who invested ₹2,860 crore in the recently concluded NFO of Nippon India FlexiCap Fund. This is in addition to the trust of 15 lac new investors that have joined Nippon India Mutual Fund in last 15 months; taking the investor count to 75 Lac unique investors."

“We would also like to thank our distributors from pan India for helping investors invest across 12625 pin codes though the country.This NFO reflects our strong distribution capabilities, sound digital infrastructure and trust in our brand"

Adding further he said, “Under our Investor First philosophy we continue leveraging our digital properties and more than 50% of our business comes through it.We rededicate ourselves to continually improving processes, robust risk management and tenets of responsible investing"

“As a conscious corporate citizen, we have begun the journey to wholeheartedly embrace the concept of ‘responsible investing’. By incorporating ESG principles across all facets of business, we aim for sustainable, long term value creation."

