Nippon India MF collects 2860 cr from flexicap NFO

Sundeep Sikka, ED and CEO, Nippon India Mutual Fund said, “We are truly humbled by the trust shown by more than 2.52 lakh investors who invested ₹2,860 crore in the recently concluded NFO of Nippon India FlexiCap Fund. This is in addition to the trust of 15 lac new investors that have joined Nippon India Mutual Fund in last 15 months; taking the investor count to 75 Lac unique investors."

