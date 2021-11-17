Andy Chang, President and CEO, Cathay SITE, said “We are excited about the launch of the first Taiwanese equity Fund in India. Cathay SITE has long been cultivating Taiwan market. It’s our honor to extend our experience in Taiwan equity investment to NIMF and to offer Indian investors the opportunities to ride a wave of the technology megatrend. I am sure this is one of the many new products collaborations we will be doing to get Indian money into Taiwan and launching Indian products in Taiwan."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}