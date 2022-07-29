Nippon India MF launches Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30 Index Fund

The index consists of the top 30 stocks selected from the Nifty 100 and the Nifty Midcap 50 based on factor score of Alpha (50%) and Low Volatility (50%) using the previous one year’s prices. The weight of the stocks are derived from Alpha and Low Volatility factor scores with individual stock weight capped at 5%. Only stocks available for trading in the derivatives segment (F&O) and those with a minimum listing history of one year will be considered for inclusion in the index. The index will be rebalanced twice a year.