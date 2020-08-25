The NFO of Nippon India Multi Asset Fund has collected ₹720 crore, making it one of the largest digital NFO. This is one of the biggest amounts raised through an NFO during the pandemic Covid19, the release by the fund house said. The NFO collected money from over 80,000 investors spread across 370 locations and 6,200 pin codes through both digital and offline mode. Nippon India Multi Asset Fund received 25,000 SIP applications during the NFO period. Over 60% of the applications came digitally through various digital platforms.

Nippon India Multi Asset Fund allows investors to take exposure to four distinct asset classes – domestic equity, foreign equity, commodities and fixed income.

“We are pleased with the tremendous response from investors and partners across the length and breadth of the country who have displayed their conviction in the benefits of diversification through asset allocation offered by our new fund offering Nippon India Multi Asset Fund. This was our first open ended actively-managed NFO after the brand change, launched under Nippon India Mutual Fund. The overwhelming response strongly reflects our strong distribution capabilities, sound digital infrastructure and trust in newly established brand," said Saugata Chatterjee, Co-Chief Business Officer, Nippon India Mutual Fund.

“We saw tremendous response from family offices and high networth individuals as well. The multi asset fund had drawn the attention to the importance of investing across asset classes, particularly to foreign equities, as many investors, including HNIs, had negligible investments in assets like overseas equities and commodities. This NFO has also reaffirmed confidence reposed by family offices and HNIs in our newly established brand," said Aashwin Dugal, Co-Chief Business Officer, Nippon India Mutual Fund.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated