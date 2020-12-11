Nippon India Mutual Fund launches a passive flexicap FoF

Nippon Life India AMC has launched Nippon India Passive Flexicap FoF , an open-ended fund of funds scheme investing in units of ETFs/index funds of Nippon India Mutual Fund . Nippon India Passive Flexicap FoF would invest across market caps, basis average allocation of all active multi cap funds in the industry into large, mid and small cap stocks as provided by CRISIL every month.

The NFO is open and will close on 24th December. The fund will be benchmarked with Nifty 500 TRI. The minimum investment required is ₹5,000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter.

The investment objective of the scheme is to seek long term capital growth. The Scheme follows a passive investment strategy and will predominantly invest in the following units of ETFs / Index Funds of Nippon India Mutual Fund:

1) Large Cap ETF/ Index Fund

2) Mid Cap ETF/ Index Fund

3) Small Cap ETF/ Index Fund

The underlying stocks of the above ETFs / Index Funds are mutually exclusive. Hence, the fund would have investments in 500 stocks. However, the actual allocation to the above funds would be based on the mutual fund industry’s multi cap category allocation towards the different market caps. Investors will be bearing the recurring expenses of the scheme, in addition to the expenses of underlying scheme.

“We are pleased to introduce this unique offering. As a firm, we are committed to bringing differentiated investment strategies for our investors. This fund would help investors participate in all parts of the markets by aggregating the market and industry wisdom at a low cost," Saugata Chatterjee, Co-Chief Business Officer, Nippon India Mutual Fund.

