Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited (NAM India) asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF), launched Nippon India Innovation Fund (An open-ended equity scheme investing in innovation theme). “Over the next 20 years India is likely to witness significant investment in Innovation and R&D (Research & Development). The need for creating differentiation through innovation is a key growth driver for the long-term success of any business. Participating in this space is critical as Innovation led transformation and transition may offer growth possibilities across multiple segments. Hence, we are launching Nippon India Innovation Fund to capture some of these potential opportunities. However, we also need to understand that such themes may have higher gestation periods as not all innovation will be successful and attempt to manage the risks through adequate diversification across sectors," said  Sailesh Raj Bhan, CIO – Equity Investments, Nippon India Mutual Fund.

Nippon India Innovation Fund: key things to know

1)Nippon India Innovation Fund will predominantly invest in a diversified portfolio of companies that are driving innovation across themes like fintech, specialty chemicals & pharma, auto & auto ancillaries, internet-based businesses, MNCs etc.

2)Nippon India Innovation Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in innovative companies that have the potential to disrupt their industries and create significant value for investors in the long term. 

3)Nippon India Innovation Fund will have the flexibility to invest across market caps and sectors. 

4)The fund's flexibility will allow it to identify better investment opportunities by identifying companies ahead of the curve in new innovation, technologies or business models. 

5)Nippon India Innovation Fund may be well-positioned to capture companies that have the potential for significant growth.

6) The NFO opens on 9th August 2023 and closes on 23rd August 2023. 

7) The minimum investment amount required during NFO is 500 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter.

8) The performance of the Scheme shall be benchmarked against Nifty 500 TRI.

Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited is one of the largest asset managers in India, managing (directly & indirectly) assets across mutual funds including Exchange Traded Funds, managed accounts, including portfolio management services, alternative investment funds, and offshore funds and advisory mandates. 

Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 11:21 AM IST
