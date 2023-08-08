Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited (NAM India) asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF), launched Nippon India Innovation Fund (An open-ended equity scheme investing in innovation theme). “Over the next 20 years India is likely to witness significant investment in Innovation and R&D (Research & Development). The need for creating differentiation through innovation is a key growth driver for the long-term success of any business. Participating in this space is critical as Innovation led transformation and transition may offer growth possibilities across multiple segments. Hence, we are launching Nippon India Innovation Fund to capture some of these potential opportunities. However, we also need to understand that such themes may have higher gestation periods as not all innovation will be successful and attempt to manage the risks through adequate diversification across sectors," said Sailesh Raj Bhan, CIO – Equity Investments, Nippon India Mutual Fund.

