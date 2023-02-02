Nippon India Mutual Fund launches new fund which will invest in G-Secs, State Development Loans
- Nippon India said Nifty SDL Plus G-Sec – Jun 2029 Maturity 70:30 Index Fund is an addition to the passive product offering under the Fixed Income asset class
Nippon India Mutual Fund (MF) on Thursday said that it has launched Nippon India Nifty SDL Plus G-Sec - Jun 2029 Maturity 70:30 Index Fund (An open-ended Target Maturity Index Fund investing in constituents of Nifty SDL Plus G-Sec Jun 2029 70:30 Index with a relatively high interest rate risk and relatively Low Credit Risk.
