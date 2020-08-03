Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM India), Asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF), has appointed Parekh Ashvin, as Independent Director on the Board of Directors of Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited for a term of 5 years.

“We look forward to working closely with Mr. Parekh Ashvin & learn from his rich experience," says Sundeep Sikka Executive Director & CEO, Nippon India Mutual Fund.

Parekh Ashvin has more than 40 years of rich experience in Business & Operational strategies in Banking, Insurance, Asset Management and Para-banking Institutions across the Indian Subcontinent, US, Europe and Australia.

He was Senior Partner of Ernst & Young before his retirement and most recently, served as the Chairman of National Pension Scheme. Member of various Boards. Before EY, he has held senior positions at Deloitte, Arthur Anderson, Price Waterhouse Coopers, KPMG and Hindustan Unilever.

A financial services sector expert at World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, Parekh Ashvin has been a member several committees set up by the Ministry of Finance, RBI, IRDA and SEBI.

