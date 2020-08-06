Nippon Life India AMC launches Multi Asset Fund

Nippon Life India AMC (formerly known as Reliance Nippon Life AMC), has launched Nippon India Multi Asset Fund (NIMAF). It is an open-ended scheme which will invest 50% of its assets in Indian equities, 20% in international equities, 15% in commodities and the remaining in Debt & Money Market Instruments.

Nippon Life India AMC (formerly known as Reliance Nippon Life AMC), has launched Nippon India Multi Asset Fund (NIMAF). It is an open-ended scheme which will invest 50% of its assets in Indian equities, 20% in international equities, 15% in commodities and the remaining in Debt & Money Market Instruments.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) of Nippon India Multi Asset Fund will open on August 7 and will close on August 21.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) of Nippon India Multi Asset Fund will open on August 7 and will close on August 21.

The primary investment objective of Nippon India Multi Asset Fund is to seek long term capital growth by investing in equity and equity related securities, debt & money market instruments and Exchange Traded Commodity Derivatives and Gold ETF as permitted by SEBI from time to time.

Sebi defines a Multi Asset Fund as a scheme which invests in at least three asset classes with a minimum allocation of at least 10% each in all three asset classes.

The fund will be managed by Manish Gunwani, CIO - Equity Investments along with Ashutosh Bhargava, Fund Manager & Head Equity Research, Kinjal Desai, Fund Manager - Overseas; Amit Tripathi CIO - Fixed Income and Vikram Dhawan Head – Commodities.

The minimum investment allowed in the scheme is ₹5,000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter.

“Investors tend to have a home-bias and invest mainly into domestic equities. We believe it is important for investors to have a foot in every major investible asset classes, including international equities and commodities, which could help them balance returns across cycles," says Manish Gunwani, CIO-Equities, Nippon Life India AMC.

