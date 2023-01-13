Nippon, UTI mutual funds top picks of brokerage. Here's why

That being said, BOBCAP note said, "We expect quarterly average AUM (QAAUM) to log a 10% CAGR over FY22-FY25 from ₹2.8 trillion to ₹3.7 trillion, with the proportion of equity rising to 45% and ETFs at 26% at endFY25. The stock is currently trading at 17x FY25E EPS. We initiate coverage with BUY and a TP of ₹347, assigning the stock a P/E multiple of 24x on FY25E EPS – one standard deviation below the long-term mean multiple."