NJ Mutual Fund has launched its first product -- NJ Balanced Advantage Fund -- an open-ended dynamic asset allocation fund. The scheme will invest in equity and debt securities through a rule-based active investment philosophy, the company said in a release.

The new fund offer (NFO) will open for subscription on 8 October, 2021 and close 22 October, 2021. The scheme will offer both regular and direct plans. The scheme’s benchmark is the Nifty 50 Hybrid Composite Debt 50:50 Index.

According to NJ Mutual Fund, the fund will be managed according to proprietary protocols that are tested across various market cycles and long-time horizons.

Rajiv Shastri, director & CEO at NJ Asset Management Pvt. Ltd. said, “This launch marks the culmination of a process that began over a decade ago. Since 2010 our Portfolio Management Services have offered rule-based active investment approaches to discerning investors, which has made us among the largest PMS providers in the country. Combined with our learnings as one of India’s largest mutual fund distributors serving retail investors for more than 27 years, we are confident that our philosophy will be embraced by them as well."

The NJ Group, founded in 1994, is one of India's largest mutual fund distributors. It partners with small mutual fund distributors across India, thereby acquiring a national presence. NJ India Invest contributes more than ₹1,15,000 crore to current assets under management (AUM) of the Indian mutual fund industry through more than 20,000 active partners.

NJ launched its portfolio management services (PMS) business in 2010 which manages around ₹2,200 crores of assets. In an interview with Mint in May 2021, Shastri said NJ will focus on passive and rules-based products.

