NJ Mutual Fund launches Overnight Fund and Arbitrage Fund1 min read . Updated: 29 Jul 2022, 04:01 PM IST
- The fund house currently has one mutual fund scheme called the NJ Balanced Advantage Fund which was launched in October 2021
NJ Mutual Fund, part of the 27-year-old NJ Group, announced the launch of NJ Overnight and NJ Arbitrage Fund. The new fund offers (NFOs) open for subscription on 29 July, 2022 and close on the same day. The schemes will offer both regular and direct plans.