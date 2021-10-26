NJ Mutual Fund raises 5,200 crore in Balanced Advantage Fund NFO

We calculate an allocation to equity based on both fundamental and technical parameters. The equity portion is then invested using a multi-factor approach based on value, quality, momentum and volatility factors, said Shastri. "The initial allocation to unhedged equity is 40% or so," he added. As a fund house, NJ is focused on a rules-based and smart-beta driven approach rather than a fund manager driven one. "There is a growing opportunity in rule-based investing that has attracted a lot of attention and AUM in developed markets, which is more or less missing in India. A cursory look at fund flows indicates that not only a bulk of fresh flows but also a dominant portion of assets are now managed through rule-based methodologies in developed markets. This is an almost vacant space in the Indian retail MF marketplace, which we plan to inhabit," Shastri told Mint in an interview in May.