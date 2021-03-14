No AMC has over 10% exposure to debt funds, says Crisil

Accroding to Piyush Gupta, a director at the agency, the regulatory move to 'grandfather' limits previously held is a positive move. “In the medium to long-term, with the caps in place, it can reduce the MFs' appetite for these securities, thus limiting the risk for investors. This is also prudent given the advent of influx of individual investors in to debt funds. They may not have the ability to understand MF portfolios and gauge risk, especially in such type of bonds, we saw how they were caught unaware by the recent write-offs," he said.