No foreign trips, gifts to incentivize distributors, Amfi tells mutual funds

Mumbai: The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Tuesday warned mutual funds (MFs) not to offer foreign trips, gadgets or any incentive in kind to their distributors for achieving targets, reminding them that they are allowed to offer only trail commissions.

“Recently, images of certain purported sales promotion campaign apparently run by a distributor were doing the rounds on WhatsApp, wherein ‘Foreign Domestic Trips’ were offered for mobilization of a certain amount of subscriptions in select mutual fund schemes," the industry body said in a letter to its members, seen by Mint.

Asset managers are not allowed to share any commissions or incentives other than the prescribed trail commissions. Trail commission refers to a fee that mutual funds pay their distributors as long as those who bought MF units stay invested.

Amfi said that asset management companies (AMCs) should not offer any incentive including gifts, gift vouchers or any form of entertainment.

“Appropriate disciplinary action, including suspension or termination of registration, shall be taken against any distributor found not adhering to the aforesaid guidelines," Amfi said.

AMCs can continue to provide training to distributors for knowledge and skill development; however, the participants should not be selected on the basis of any sales target or loyalty programme. Also, this should be conducted in a central and logistically convenient location in India and not in exotic tourist destinations.

Sometime ago, there were media reports of some AMCs offering training in locations like the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for achieving targets in selling some systematic investment plans.

All trail commissions should be paid in monetary terms and disclosed on the AMC’s website and in half-yearly consolidated account statements. Trail commissions based on distributors achieving a certain volume are allowed, with the condition that it is paid post accrual (and not upfronted) and should come from the respective scheme’s account only.

Distributors should only pay trail commissions to their sub-distributors and such payments should be in monetary terms.

Amfi said that MF distributors can conduct training programmes for their employees or sub-distributors with reasonable expense and in a convenient/central location in India. There will be relaxations to this in case a programme is being run to recognize employees/sub-distributors for performance across regulated financial products. However, this should be reviewed by the distributor's compliance officer to ensure that it’s not used to mis-sell mutual funds.

