You can now buy govt bonds. But should you?

The investor has to open an account with the central bank on a dedicated portal, using a one-time password sent to his or her email address or mobile number. The investor needs to have a savings account with a bank in India, a permanent account number and an officially valid document such as a driving licence, voter’s identity card or Aadhaar. Non-resident Indians are also allowed to invest in some government bonds. Investors can link their bank accounts to the retail direct scheme and pay for their purchases through net banking or unified payments interface.

