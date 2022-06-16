Now, you need nominations for MF investments

According to Patel, complying with the latest Sebi direction on nomination may turn out to be a cumbersome process online, in case of jointly-held folios. This will require all the joint holders to e-sign the nomination form. “E-signatures are typically linked with Aadhar and so only Aadhaar card holders can e-sign. Also, many investors may not be tech savvy enough to do this easily," says Patel. For this to be implemented, all the joint holders will also have to furnish their email IDs and phone numbers to the AMC. “Today, typically the first holder opens the account and he / she can simply add the details of the other joint holders. Now, all the joint holders will have to be involved in the process." Doing the nomination process physically may be turn out to be easier for many investors. He also highlights that some clarity will be needed in case of MF accounts held in a minor’s name.