NSE Indices publishes first Nifty AIF Benchmark Report

Category I and II AIFs, as a whole, have been classified as per their vintage year, and the aggregate IRR (internal rate of return) for them has been calculated for each benchmark year. Vintage year is defined as the financial year in which the scheme had its first close. For Category III AIFs, two performance benchmark indices, asset-weighted and equal-weighted have been calculated. Only AIFs registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and al least one vintage year old as on March 31, 2021 have been considered for the calculation of benchmarks.