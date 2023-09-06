Old Bridge Capital Management gets final nod from Sebi to launch Mutual Fund business1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 11:15 AM IST
Old Bridge Capital Management receives final approval to launch mutual fund operations under Old Bridge Mutual Fund
Old Bridge Capital Management (OBCM) , a premier portfolio management firm , today announced that it has received the final approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to commence its mutual fund operations under Old Bridge Mutual Fund.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message