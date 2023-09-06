Old Bridge Capital Management (OBCM) , a premier portfolio management firm , today announced that it has received the final approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to commence its mutual fund operations under Old Bridge Mutual Fund.

Kenneth Andrade , Founder of OBCM said "We are delighted to receive this license to commence operations for Old Bridge Mutual Fund and will be launching our maiden actively managed equity scheme. As we move forward with our newly acquired license, we remain committed to providing investors with long-term investment solutions on its mutual funds platform as well".

Old Bridge Capital Management Private Limited was incorporated in December, 2015.

Helios Capital Asset Management (India) Private Ltd is making its foray into the mutual fund space with the filing of a scheme information document (SID) with markets regulator Sebi for an overnight fund.

The company will launch the new scheme after getting approval from Sebi. In addition to Helios Capital, broking firm Zerodha received final approval from Sebi to set up an asset management company.

Zerodha has submitted draft offer documents to the market regulator for the launch of two schemes, the Zerodha Tax Saver (ELSS) Nifty Large Midcap 250 Index Fund and the Zerodha Nifty Large Midcap 250 Index Fund (ZN250), in accordance with its mandate to establish passive schemes.

Zerodha MF files papers with SEBI for two schemes. Nearly a month after being granted its final licence by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Zerodha Asset Management Ltd., one of India's newest fund houses, is getting ready to introduce mutual fund schemes.

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Financial Services (JFSL) recently joined hands with one of the world’s largest asset managers, BlackRock. Jio Financial Services Limited (JFS) and BlackRock announced an agreement to form Jio BlackRock, a 50:50 joint venture that combines the respective strengths and trusted brands of BlackRock and JFS to deliver tech-enabled access to affordable, innovative investment solutions for millions of investors in India.