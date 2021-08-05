One year is inadequate for returns from stocks

One year is too short a time frame for any equity market investment when you necessarily need the money at the end of the investment period. The only situation you can invest for a year in the stock market is when you are dealing with money that you can afford to lose significantly. It is unlikely that you would be in a position to take such a risk with your investment at this time. At best, you can invest the amount in some low-risk liquid funds and get decent returns (around 6% before tax) in a year.