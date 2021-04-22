Online mutual fund platforms may find it harder to advise after Sebi guidelines

In a second clarification, the regulator said a platform can only provide advisory services after an investment advisory agreement is signed with the client incorporating certain terms and conditions mandated by Sebi. Mere online consent with a copy of the agreement emailed to the client’s inbox will not be sufficient. A senior industry professional, however, added that this does not mean physical or ‘wet signatures’ will be needed. Instead, platforms will ask clients to execute their physical signatures on computer screens and this is considered as a valid signature, he said.

