Open-ended mutual funds witnessed net inflows to the tune of ₹1,26,046 crore during the second quarter of financial year 2021-22. In the June quarter, there were similar net inflows of ₹1,27,170 crore, according to a report by Morningstar India.

This report provided insights into estimated flows, asset trends, and performance for domestic funds focused on the Indian equity and debt market.

Overall, assets under management (AUM) of open-end funds stood at ₹36,09,242 crore as of September 2021, up by 10% compared with the last quarter June 2021 and up 43% compared to September 2020.

“The past 18 months has turned out to be quite a turbulent year-plus for the Indian economy as both central and state governments tried to keep the impact of the novel coronavirus at bay," Morningstar India said in a report.

“After the gradual yet cautious easing of lockdown measures, the Indian economy has shown some signs of recovery. The Indian markets across market caps have seen a sharp bull rally over the past 18 months, albeit with some intermittent corrections, on the back of the ferocious correction witnessed in February-March 2021," it added.

The report noted that the open-end equity category saw inflows of ₹39,927 crore in the second quarter. The quantum of flows witnessed in this quarter was significantly more than last quarter at ₹19,509 crore.

In fact, September quarter inflows were the highest in the past 10 quarters.

The 'other schemes' category, which typically has subcategories of exchange traded funds (other and gold), index funds, and funds of funds overseas saw net inflows worth ₹33,296 crore in the second quarter.

The fund houses that saw the highest net inflows (open-ended and ETFs) in the second quarter were SBI Mutual Fund, with flows of ₹39,282 crore; Kotak Mutual Fund with ₹20,649 crore; and Nippon India Mutual Fund with ₹13,290 crore.

A significant part of the net inflow in SBI Mutual Fund went into their new fund offer (SBI Balanced Advantage Fund) and a couple of equity ETFs, which helped to garner the highest quantum of flows during the quarter.

Fund houses that saw the highest net outflows were Aditya Birla Sun Life with ₹3,453 crore; IDFC with ₹3,119 crore; and Franklin Templeton with ₹2,123 crore.

Interestingly, the quarter saw the new fund offerings of a total of 32 open-end funds (including ETFs) and 11 closed-end funds. Cumulatively, these funds were able to garner ₹49,283 crore at their inception stage.

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) as a theme for investing has been getting a lot of traction not only overseas but also in India now. Currently, there are eight open-end funds, one fund of fund, one ETF, and two global funds that follow the ESG philosophy style of investing. However, this category, cumulatively witnessed outflows of ₹97 crore during the quarter ended 30 September.

In terms of fixed-income, the category saw net inflows of ₹10,858 crore in the second quarter down from ₹59,958 crore received in the earlier quarter.

Morningstar India noted that this was a result of net inflows of ₹73,694 crore in July, followed by paltry net inflows of ₹1,074 crore in August, followed by outflows of ₹63,910 crore in September.

