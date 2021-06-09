Outflows accelerate from liquid, overnight funds as short-term rates stay down

A series of regulatory changes aimed at cutting risk in liquid funds is also likely to have taken a toll on returns. In 2019, Sebi made it compulsory for liquid funds to hold 20% of their assets in cash, higher than the 10% that the regulator subsequently brought in for all debt mutual funds. The regulator also stopped them from investing in paper with credit enhancements. "A lot of money went into liquid and overnight funds out of risk aversion last year when the Franklin debacle happened. The trade is now unwinding strongly. People are also moving some money from liquid funds to equity markets that are rallying strongly. I normally suggest ultra-short-duration or low-duration funds for clients who can keep money longer than six months and I also use these categories for systematic transfer plans instead of liquid funds. The yields are 0.5-1% higher," said Santosh Joseph, founder, Germinate Investor Services LLP.