Over 89% of large-cap MFs in India underperformed benchmark in long-run: Report

Over 89% of Indian large-cap funds underperformed their benchmark in the five-year period. In the one-year period ending in June 2022 too, almost 91% of these funds underperformed the index.
In the same period, 27.45% of Indian mid/small cap and 75.61% of Indian ELSS (equity-linked savings schemes) funds underperformed their respective benchmarks.
This is as per the S&P Indices Versus Active Funds (SPIVA) India Scorecard published by S&P Dow Jones Indices, a world index provider.
According to the report, the beginning of the year was particularly tough for Indian equity large-cap managers, with 87.5% of funds in the category underperforming in H1 2022 following SPIVA India Year-End 2021 scorecard for the same period.
Benedek Voros, Director, Index Investment Strategy, S&P Dow Jones Indices said, “although the Indian mid-cap benchmark had its worst H1 since 2013, active managers in the category had a great start to the year, with an underperformance rate of just 35.3%, possibly benefiting by exposure to a few larger names in their portfolios."
Among all the categories included in the SPIVA India Scorecard, Indian equity mid-/small-cap funds fared the best by far in the long run, with a slim majority of them managing to beat the S&P BSE 400 MidSmallCap Index over the 10-year period ending in June 2022, stated the report.
It also highlighted that the actively managed Indian Government Bond funds are on track for their best (i.e. lowest) underperformance rate since the inception of India SPIVA reports in 2013. “After suffering a 79% underperformance rate as per SPIVA India Year-End 2021, just 22% of Indian Government Bond funds lagged the S&P BSE India Government Bond Index in the first six months of 2022."
The index provider mentions that the underperformance rates generally rose with the length of the period in which they were measured, across geographies and categories. “Over the 10-year time horizon, more than 60% of funds underperformed in all categories outside of Indian Equity Mid/Small Cap," the report added.