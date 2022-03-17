Parag Parikh flexi cap fund reopening – flip flop or well-thought-out move?

Rajeev Thakkar, chief investment officer, PPFAS Mutual Fund told Mint that the fund house initially decided to stop fresh inflows into the flexi cap scheme to maintain status quo and figure out what needed to be done following the halt on investing in foreign stocks. The expectation was that the limit would be hiked sooner rather than later and investors could invest in the fund house’s tax saver fund in the meanwhile. But, feedback from distributors suggested that the three-year lock-in in the tax saver fund seemed to be a deal-breaker for many investors. The option of launching a new scheme altogether too was considered and swiftly rejected given the fund house’s aversion to cluttering the space with multiple schemes. That’s when the fund house decided to re-start inflows into the flexi cap fund – even though this meant that additional inflows would have to be channelised only into domestic stocks.