Parag Parikh Long Term Equity becomes Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund

In September, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) came up with new rules for multi-cap funds, which are required to invest at least 25% of the corpus in large-, mid- and small-caps. It raised concerns among industry players over the possibility of existing multi-cap funds being forced to buy mid- and small-cap stocks despite these segments not having the liquidity to absorb large flows from MFs. After the circular was issued, the Amfi, asked Sebi to create a new flexi-cap category, which will not have such stipulations.