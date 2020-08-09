Parag Parikh Long Term Equity Fund adds Indian Energy Exchange to portfolio

Parag Parikh Long Term Equity Fund, the top performing equity mutual fund scheme has added Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) to its portfolio. The disclosure was made in the monthly fact sheet for July. Parag Parikh Long Term Equity Fund is an open-ended multicap fund. It has given the highest annualised SIP returns of 14.93% and 14.05% in the last three and five years. The scheme manages assets worth ₹4,014 crore s on July 31. The scheme is managed by Rajeev Thakkar (equity), Raunak Onkar (overseas securities) and Raj Mehta (debt).

The scheme has 0.66% of its assets in IEX, the newly added stock. IEX is the first and largest energy exchange in India providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, Renewable Energy Certificates and Energy Saving Certificates.

As on July 31, the scheme has 27.19% of its portfolio in overseas stocks. The top five holdings of the scheme are- Amazon (8.71%), Alphabet (7.52%), Persistent Systems (6.77%), ITC (6.03%) and HDFC Bank (5.88%).

The scheme invests 66.18% in Indian equities. The residual 6.63% is parked in TREPS etc. & Fixed Deposit Receipts (FDR).

The top 10 equity holdings of Parag Parikh Long Term Equity Fund amount to 60.85% of the portfolio. These include four overseas listings.

Software, Internet & Technology and Banks make up the top three sectors, comprising 42.56% of the portfolio.

3.73% of the scheme's AUM is held by insiders.

The Portfolio Turnover (excluding arbitrage) was 4.17%.

