Passive investing gathers pace in the debt mutual funds space

IDFC AMC is slated to launch two debt index funds investing in government bonds maturing in six and seven years respectively. Edelweiss AMC also plans to launch two debt index funds, albeit investing half their assets in PSU bonds and SDLs (state development loans) in 2026 and 2027, respectively, (maturing five and six years down the line). Axis AMC has filed for two debt ETFs—five years and 30 years maturity. SBI Mutual Fund has filed with Sebi for a PSU Bond plus SDL ETF with a five-year maturity.