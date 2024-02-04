Paytm Bank fiasco: Mutual funds that have highest and lowest exposure to Vijay Shekhar Sharma's Paytm
Paytm Bank fiasco: Sectoral/Thematic funds with the lowest allocation to Paytm are: Aditya Birla SL ESG Integration Strategy Fund, Mirae Asset Banking and Financial Services Fund, Union Innovation & Opp Fund, Aditya Birla SL Banking & Financial Services Fund, Quant Teck Fund
Paytm Bank fiasco: The mutual fund industry's collective exposure to One97 Communication Ltd (Paytm) stands at ₹1,995 crore as of December 31, 2023, which is only 0.06% of the total equity assets under management (AUM), highlighted brokerage house Fisdom Research in a recent note.