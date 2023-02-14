Equity mutual fund (MF) inflows (ex-new fund offerings or NFOs) came in significantly higher in January 2023 at ₹11,300 crore as compared to ₹5,300 crore in December. Including NFOs, total inflows rose to ₹12,500 crore, making it the highest net infusion in four months amid market volatility, versus ₹7300 crore in December.

As per the monthly data analysed by domestic brokerage and research firm ICICI Securities, major mutual fund houses have bought top ten midcap stocks that include Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, Bank Of India, One97 Communications Ltd (Paytm), Piramal Enterprises Ltd, Steel Authority Of India Ltd (SAIL), L&T Finance Holdings Ltd, Syngene International Ltd, Voltas Ltd, Blue Dart Express Ltd, NMDC Ltd during the month of January 2023.

Meanwhile, the top ten sells in the midcap space by the asset management companies (AMCs) are Vodafone Idea Ltd, IDFC First Bank Ltd, REC Ltd, Sun TV Network, Laurus Labs, L&T Technology Services, Oracle Financial Services Software, Max Financial Services, Yes Bank, and Bata India, the data added.

The systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows continued to rise at ₹13,856 crore compared to ₹13,573 crore month-on-month (MoM), the fourth consecutive month when SIP flows remained above the ₹13,000-crore mark. Overall, the mutual fund industry registered net inflows of ₹11,373 crore in January, way higher from ₹4,491 crore seen in the previous month.

The equity inflow was the 23rd straight month of inflows into equity-oriented mutual fund schemes, data with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed earlier this month. Meanwhile, the mutual fund industry Assets Under Management (AUM) was marginally down to ₹39.62 lakh crore in January-end from ₹39.89 lakh crore in December-end. Of this, equity AUM stood at ₹15.06 lakh crore and debt AUM at ₹12.38 lakh crore.