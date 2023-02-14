Paytm, SAIL, Bank of India among top midcap stocks mutual funds are buying
- Equity mutual fund inflows came in significantly higher in January 2023
Equity mutual fund (MF) inflows (ex-new fund offerings or NFOs) came in significantly higher in January 2023 at ₹11,300 crore as compared to ₹5,300 crore in December. Including NFOs, total inflows rose to ₹12,500 crore, making it the highest net infusion in four months amid market volatility, versus ₹7300 crore in December.
