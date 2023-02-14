The equity inflow was the 23rd straight month of inflows into equity-oriented mutual fund schemes, data with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed earlier this month. Meanwhile, the mutual fund industry Assets Under Management (AUM) was marginally down to ₹39.62 lakh crore in January-end from ₹39.89 lakh crore in December-end. Of this, equity AUM stood at ₹15.06 lakh crore and debt AUM at ₹12.38 lakh crore.