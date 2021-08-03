Asset management company (AMC), PGIM India Mutual Fund on Tuesday said it has garnered ₹578 crore during the new fund offer (NFO) period of its small cap fund through over 37,000 applications. The NFO opened for subscription from 9 July to 23 July 2021.

The benchmark index of the PGIM India Small Cap Fund is Nifty Small Cap 100 Total Return Index (TRI) and the scheme’s investment strategy is to follow a mix of top-down and bottom-up investment approaches.

The investment objective of the scheme is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by predominantly investing in equity and equity-related instruments of small-cap companies.

The fund is managed by Aniruddha Naha (for equity investments), Kumaresh Ramakrishnan (for debt and money market investments) and Ravi Adukia (for overseas investments).

The fund has the mandate to invest a minimum of 65% of its corpus in small cap companies.

However, Naha had earlier told Mint that the scheme will be 90-95% invested in small caps as of now.

“Despite the recent spike in small-caps stocks, the space has been underperforming on a long-term basis, which is providing ample opportunities over the next three-five years basis," said Naha.

Over the last one year, small-cap funds have been among the top-performing schemes with the category delivering an average return of over 100%. Compared with this, large-cap and mid-cap funds have returned 48% and 74%, on an average, respectively.

In terms of assets managed, Nippon India Small Cap fund, is the biggest such scheme in India with assets under management (AUM) of over ₹15,000 crore, followed by over ₹12,000 crore managed by HDFC Small Cap Fund.

According to PGIM India MF , while selecting companies in small cap fund, the AMC will employ parameters such as positive operating cash flows, debt-to-equity ratio of less than three and clean corporate governance.

“We are overwhelmed by the tremendous response the fund has received and I would like to thank all our investors and advisors for their support and belief in our fund house,’’ said Ajit Menon, CEO, PGIM India Mutual Fund.





