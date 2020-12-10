PGIM India Mutual Fund launches 'Emerging Markets Equity Fund'

The fund is benchmarked with MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The underlying fund is managed by Albert Kwok, Sara Moreno, and Mark B. Baribeau, while the India fund is managed by A. Anandha. The primary objective is to generate long term capital growth from investing in the units of PGIM Jennison Emerging Markets Equity Fund, which invests primarily in equity and equity-related securities of companies located in or otherwise economically tied to emerging markets countries.