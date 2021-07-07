PGIM India mutual fund to launch small-cap fund; details here

“The fund will be 90-95% invested in small-caps. But there will be occasions where small-caps will become extremely expensive, and this is the biggest fear. At that point of time, we will probably reduce our positions in small-caps and then we would want to have the option of either investing into the domestic mid-caps and large-caps or overseas companies, which would be through our feeder funds. As of now we are not looking to invest into overseas funds," said Naha.