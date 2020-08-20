Mutual funds also bought the newly listed specialty chemical stock Rossari Biotech worth ₹407 crore. The company launched its IPO in July and made a bumper opening on the bourses with 75% gains from the issue price of ₹425 per share. The share went up to touch the highs of ₹804 per share the same day. The IPO of Rossari Biotech was subscribed 77 times. It was the first successful IPO to enter the stock markets after SBI Cards and Payment Services in March this year. The share closed at ₹782 on Wednesday.