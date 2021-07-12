PPFAS Conservative Hybrid Fund to focus on SDLs of 6-7 year maturity

He further highlighted that short-term interest rates are more likely to move up than longer-term rates. "Our view is that sure, short-term interest rates can move up. It is not necessary for the medium- and long-term rates to move up in tandem. Hence, it is not inconceivable that the overnight rates and short term treasury bill rates move up from around 3.25% levels to say 4% levels and 5 year Government Securities rates are around 6%. In fact, the yield curve seems to imply that a lot of rate hikes are already priced in," he said.

