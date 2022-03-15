PPFAS MF withdraws interim suspension in Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund from today

In a statement, last week, PPFAS Mutual Fund said, "Investors are hereby informed that, amidst the indefinite invisibility on if / when and by how much the limit for overseas investment will be revised by the RBI and SEBI, PPFAS Asset Management Private Limited (Investment Manager to PPFAS Mutual Fund) and PPFAS Trustee Company Private Limited (Trustees to PPFAS Mutual Fund), have decided to withdraw the temporary suspension for acceptance of the transactions for the Scheme, Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund (‘the Scheme’) with effect from March 15, 2022."