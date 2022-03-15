PPFAS MF withdraws interim suspension in Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund from today

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The decision of lifting temporary suspension was due to indefinite invisibility on the limit for overseas investment will be revised by regulators RBI and SEBI.
PPFAS Mutual Fund withdraws its temporary suspension for acceptance of the transactions under the Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund scheme with effect from Tuesday onward. The decision of lifting temporary suspension was due to indefinite invisibility on the limit for overseas investment will be revised by regulators RBI and SEBI.
In a statement, last week, PPFAS Mutual Fund said, "Investors are hereby informed that, amidst the indefinite invisibility on if / when and by how much the limit for overseas investment will be revised by the RBI and SEBI, PPFAS Asset Management Private Limited (Investment Manager to PPFAS Mutual Fund) and PPFAS Trustee Company Private Limited (Trustees to PPFAS Mutual Fund), have decided to withdraw the temporary suspension for acceptance of the transactions for the Scheme, Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund (‘the Scheme’) with effect from March 15, 2022."
Also, the inflows received from the effective date will be deployed in the Domestic securities as per the Asset Allocation of the Scheme and would not amount to any Fundamental Attribute Change in the scheme.
"It may be noted that all the transactions from the effective date mentioned above will be accepted and processed based on the SEBI Rules and Regulations," PPFAS Mutual Fund said.
Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund is a diversified equity scheme and its investment is not restricted by any self-imposed limitations in terms of sector, market capitalization, geography, etc.
The scheme's main investment objective is to generate long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio primarily of equity and Equity Related Securities. The scheme can be invested in Indian equities, foreign equities, and related instruments and debt securities.