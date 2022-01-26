PPFAS Mutual Fund continues to stay positive on US tech stocks

I think correction can be looked at from a slightly zoomed out perspective. So we are coming into this current time in the market where valuations have been high for quite some time. And you’re seeing some of the sectors have had quite an amplified rate of growth in the last couple of years. Due to the pandemic conditions, some business models have done pretty well. And it’s natural, that market would have extrapolated some of that. The other way of looking at it is that globally, rates are going to increase. So cost of capital will go up, and it will affect growth businesses, going forward. But I think primarily we should understand that valuations are also cyclical, something that is valued at a certain rate may not stay at that rate, if the underlying expectations change, or the broader market itself is moving from one asset class to the other.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}