PPFAS Mutual Fund removes Zydus Wellness from flexi cap, tax saver funds

NEW DELHI: PPFAS Mutual Fund on Tuesday said that it has removed Zydus Wellness from its flexi cap and tax saver funds and added CCL Products to its tax saver fund in March.

The flexi cap fund, which delivered a return of 80.92% during the last financial year against 77.58% in its benchmark Nifty 500, has internet & technology (23.28%), capital markets (15.03%) and software (14.39%) among its top three sectoral allocations.

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund is an open-ended equity-oriented scheme with flexibility to invest a minimum of 65% in Indian equities and up to 35% in overseas equities.

As of 31 March 2021, 65.69% is invested in Indian equities, and 30.21 is invested in foreign equities. The fund holds a 4.10% in cash, debt & money market instruments and arbitrage positions.

In terms of individual stocks, flexi cap fund’s top holdings are Alphabet (8.87%), ITC (8.31%) and Bajaj Holdings (7.36%). Other key stocks included Hero Motocorp, Amazon and Indian Energy Exchange.

The fund had assets under management (AUM) of ₹8,181.79 crore as of 31 March 2021.

In the tax saver fund, the fund house’s top holdings are ITC (7.78%), Bajaj Holdings (7.42%), Maruti Suzuki India (5%). In terms of sector-wise allocation, software had the highest allocation at 21.99%, followed by debt and money market instruments (18.77%) and capital markets (14.90%).

The fund underperformed its benchmark (Nifty 500), delivering a return of 74.79% in the last financial year.

