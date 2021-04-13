PPFAS Mutual Fund removes Zydus Wellness from flexi cap, tax saver funds

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI: PPFAS Mutual Fund on Tuesday said that it has removed Zydus Wellness from its flexi cap and tax saver funds and added CCL Products to its tax saver fund in March.

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund is an open-ended equity-oriented scheme with flexibility to invest a minimum of 65% in Indian equities and up to 35% in overseas equities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 31 March 2021, 65.69% is invested in Indian equities, and 30.21 is invested in foreign equities. The fund holds a 4.10% in cash, debt & money market instruments and arbitrage positions.

In terms of individual stocks, flexi cap fund’s top holdings are Alphabet (8.87%), ITC (8.31%) and Bajaj Holdings (7.36%). Other key stocks included Hero Motocorp, Amazon and Indian Energy Exchange.

The fund had assets under management (AUM) of ₹8,181.79 crore as of 31 March 2021. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The fund underperformed its benchmark (Nifty 500), delivering a return of 74.79% in the last financial year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}