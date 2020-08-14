Prashant Jain of HDFC Mutual Fund known for his inclination towards public sector stocks lapped up major IT and pharmaceutical companies in equity schemes in July. The top stock bought by him in July was Yes Bank. According to a report by Dolat Capital, the AMC bought 16.35 crore shares of the troubled bank in July.

Other stocks in the top five stocks bought during July were Wipro (1.15 crore shares), Jindal Steel & Power (51 lakh shares), Tech Mahindra (25 lakh shares) and Sun Pharmaceutical (20 lakh shares).

Top five shares sold by HDFC Mutual Fund were Vodafone Idea (1.12 crore shares), Punjab National Bank (1.08 crore shares), Reliance Industries (75 lakh shares), Bharti Infratel (69 lakh shares) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (43 lakh shares).

According to Dolat Capital, HDFC Mutual Fund completely exited Arti Surfactants in July.

Last month, Morningstar India downgraded two HDFC schemes namely, HDFC Equity Fund and HDFC Top 100 Fund. Both the schemes were downgraded to Silver rating.

This is not the first time when HDFC Equity and HDFC Top 100 have witnessed severe underperformance. There were periods in 2013 and 2015 as well, says the Research firm, Morning Star India.

"I see an enhanced risk to the strategy, which leads me to downgrade both to Silver. Prashant Jain’s long-term investment approach, policy of staying fully invested, and backing his convictions when the strategy is out of favour, has often delivered pleasing results over the long term. But there are also periods when his valuation-conscious approach is out of favour," said Himanshu Srivastava, Research Analyst, Morningstar.

HDFC Top 100 Fund is a large cap scheme and HDFC Equity Fund is a multi cap scheme managing assets worth ₹16,202 crore and ₹19,150 crore respectively.

