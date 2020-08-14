Prashant Jain's HDFC Mutual Fund stocked 16 crore Yes Bank shares in July

"I see an enhanced risk to the strategy, which leads me to downgrade both to Silver. Prashant Jain’s long-term investment approach, policy of staying fully invested, and backing his convictions when the strategy is out of favour, has often delivered pleasing results over the long term. But there are also periods when his valuation-conscious approach is out of favour," said Himanshu Srivastava, Research Analyst, Morningstar.