Prateek Agrawal joins Motilal Oswal Asset Management as executive director

Prior to ASK, he has worked with BoI AXA Mutual fund and BNP Paribas Mutual Fund as head of equity and head of research at SBI Capital Markets.
At Motilal Oswal AMC, Prateek will lead business and investment Strategy. Prateek is Bachelor of Engineering from NIT Rourkela and PGDM in Finance & Marketing from XIM-Bhubaneshwar.
“Prateek brings with him rich fund management experience and an excellent track record of wealth creation for investors. He will be overseeing the business and investment strategy of MOAMC. We are confident that his appointment will further enhance our vision of creating wealth for investors and accelerate the growth of MOAMC," said Navin Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Motilal Oswal Asset Management.
“Asset management companies have provided an ideal platform for investors to participate in India’s growth story and investor participation has been accelerating in recent times. With favourable structural reforms and a positive macro-economic outlook, there are great value creation opportunities for investors. I thank Motilal Oswal AMC for giving me this opportunity to lead business and investment strategy of an already well established and highly successful business," said Pateek Agrawal.