Principal AMC launches Large Cap Fund

“Principal Large Cap Fund is the first large cap fund in India that will enable investors to widen their investment horizon and tap into the investment opportunities provided by Large Cap Indian and US companies, especially those who are expected to emerge stronger from the changing economic landscape and have a higher growth and comparatively lower risk quotient. A globally diversified portfolio will help investors to take advantage of market cycles in two different economies and partake in the returns of the companies in the US, while also trying to mitigate the country risk," says Bharat Ravuri, Managing Director, Principal Asset Management.