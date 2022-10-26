Private lending takes root in muni market4 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2022, 06:18 PM IST
Private sales of debt from state and local governments spiked during pandemic’s market stress and have grown over past decade
A pandemic surge in privately sold municipal bonds is highlighting how private deals have become a mainstay of the $4 trillion market for state and local debt—and a go-to in times of stress.