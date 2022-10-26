Private lending takes root in muni market

During the three months ended in May 2020, the amount of municipal debt sold privately spiked to 13.4%, the highest share in 13 years on record, according to a report this week by the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board. It has since retreated to about 8%, or around $36 billion—up from 4% in 2012 but in line with its average for the past decade, according to data from the board and Refinitiv.