Prudent Corporate Advisory Services acquires Karvy's Mutual Fund business

As of July 2021, Karvy Stock Broking Ltd (KSBL) had 11.98 lakh folios having a total AUM (asset under management) of ₹9,261 crore. It has 4.2 lakh live systematic investment plans (SIPs) with an input value of ₹87 crore a month. It had a sub-distribution network of over 5,000 mutual fund distributors.

