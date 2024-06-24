Quant MF boss loves uncharted terrain: ’Harshad Mehta days, data-driven investments’ How Sandeep Tandon started it all

  • Quant Mutual Fund SEO Sandeep Tandon started investing after receiving the first seed fund from his father and uncle. The fund, which prides itself on data-driven investment, is now facing front-running charges and is under SEBI scanner.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
First Published11:31 AM IST
Quant founder Sandeep Tandon unveils the secrets of his portfolio and investment strategies.
Quant Mutual Fund has been one of the fastest-growing mutual funds in the country.Quant has had a phenomenal run as its assets multiplied tenfold, growing from 100 crore in 2019 to nearly 90,000 crore now. The Sandeep Tandon-owned mutual fund, which came into existence after Quant Capital acquired Escorts Mutual Fund, is now facing seizure and search operations directed by the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Quant Mutual Fund: The Start 

The SEBI issued Quant Mutual Fund's license in 2017. As the 20th largest fund house in the country, the fund currently manages 90,000 crore worth of assets. Reliance Industries Ltd. (8.75% of AUM), Adani Power Ltd. (4.66%), and JIO Financial Services Ltd. (4.52%) are among Quant's top holdings, BusinessToday reported.

When Quant made losses; Harshad Mehta heydays  

Sandeep Tandon had never drawn a salary from the fund when it was making losses. In 2018, Sandeep Tandon acquired Escorts Mutual Fund, getting full ownership of the mutual fund. 

Tandon has revealed how, during his college days, the markets soared 20% quickly and then crashed in no time, he bagged a huge opportunity, leading to his foray into investing
 

“I was in college during stock broker Harshad Mehta’s heydays and witnessed the euphoria in the markets then. I somehow managed to convince my father and uncle to sell all their stock investments. The markets went up another 20% but then it crashed significantly. After that episode, my father and uncle handed me their investments and told me to invest that money. That’s how I really got into the markets. You can say, that’s how I got my first seed capital,” he said.

Sandeep Tandon: ‘I don’t try to mimic anyone’s strategy’

The chief executive officer of Quant Mutual Fund claims the MF relies heavily on a data-driven investment approach. This strategy has gained the company a solid track record in six years. “Everyone wants to be the next Warren Buffett of India," Tandon had told Mint in an interview for the Guru Portfolio series. “I don’t have any investment, and I don’t try to mimic anyone’s strategy." Long-term investments and value for money have been the driving factors behind Quant’s start, the Quant CEO told Mint.

Active pursuits

Sandeep Tandon’s investment policies involved a penchant for diving into uncharted territories and always being on the lookout for opportunities, CNBC TV reported. Irrespective of market conditions, the Quant CEO looked for a positive performance rather than aiming for a specific internal rate of return (IRR) within a stipulated time frame.

As Quant comes under the SEBI scanner, the MF's founder is probably in yet another uncharted territory.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

